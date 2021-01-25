14m ago
Stampeders re-sign Canadian receiver Sindani
The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian receiver Richie Sindani. The Regina native had 32 catches and 362 receiving yards over 15 games last season.
The Canadian Press
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian receiver Richie Sindani.
The Regina native had 32 catches and 362 receiving yards over 15 games last season. He also had a catch for a two-point convert and a career-long 51-yard reception against Edmonton in the Labour Day Classic.
Calgary selected Sindani in the eighth round of the 2017 CFL draft. He made the Stampeders roster in 2018 and was a member of Calgary’s Grey Cup championship team.