Nick Statz is staying at home.

The Calgary Stampeders announced the re-signing of the Calgary-born defensive back on Tuesday.

“I’m super excited to be back with the team again this year,” Statz said in a statement. “We have a group of talented players and coaches that I am blessed to be a part of. Coming off my injury, I’ve worked extremely hard to get back for the 2022 season and I’m excited to bring a Grey Cup back home to Calgary.”

Taken in the sixth round of the 2019 CFL Draft out of Calgary, the 25-year-old Statz made his CFL debut last season and appeared in 12 games, recording three special-teams tackles. His season ended prematurely with a shoulder injury incurred during a Week 13 game against the Ottawa Redblacks. He finished the year on the six-game injury list.

“I look forward to seeing Nick on the field following his hard work in returning to full health,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement. “Nick has demonstrated an ability to contribute on special teams and I am anticipating his development as a defensive back to continue in 2022.”

Stampeders training camp is set to open on May 15.