Derek Dennis is staying in Alberta.

The Calgary Stampeders announced the re-signing of the two-time CFL All-Star offensive lineman on Monday with Dennis indicating 2023 will be his final season.

“Derek continues to play at a high level,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “He’s a vital part of our success and we look forward to him playing championship football for the Calgary Stampeders in 2023.”

Dennis, 34, is in his third stint with the team, having suited up for the Stamps from 2015 to 2016, then from 2018 to 2019 before re-signing with the team ahead of last season.

The Temple product appeared in 14 games last season and was the West's nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman. His season was cut short, picking up a season-ending leg injury in Week 16 against the BC Lions.

“I’m still in rehab improving daily trying to prepare myself for my best and final season,” Dennis said in a statement.

A native of Queens, NY, Dennis has appeared in 95 career games over six CFL seasons with the Stamps and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Four times a West All-Star, Dennis was part of the Stamps team that won the 106th Grey Cup in 2018 in Ottawa.