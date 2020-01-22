The Calgary Stampeders have signed starting right tackle Nila Kasitati to a contract extension. Kasitati started 16 games for the Stamps on their offensive line last season.

"Nila earned the right tackle job heading into the 2019 season and improved throughout the year," Stampeders GM John Hufnagel said in a team release. "I'm pleased that he has chosen to remain in Calgary and look forward to seeing him compete at our 2020 training camp."

"I wanted to stay in Calgary because I love the family atmosphere within the Stampeders organization," Kasitati in the team release. "I also love winning and Huff and the staff obviously know how to do that. The team is all about competing to be the best every year and I love that. It's a great coaching staff and I've learned so much since I came to Calgary. I want to come into camp and earn the starting job and, as a team, I want us to have a better year and go all the way."