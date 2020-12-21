2h ago
Stampeders re-sign veteran FB Langlais
The Calgary Stampeders announced Monday the team has re-signed veteran FB William Langlais. A third round selection in the 2015 CFL Draft, Langlais has appeared in 76 games for the Stampeders, recording 13 receptions for 189 yards.
TSN.ca Staff
The 30-year-old from Hull, QB also has 54 special teams tackles for Calgary.