The Calgary Stampeders announced Friday the team has released All-Star defensive back Tre Roberson to pursue NFL opportunities.

Roberson's release is different from other players who have been released to pursue NFL opportunities because he was not a pending free agent.

TSN's Dave Naylor points out that the Stamps will retain no rights if Roberson fails to stick in the NFL. He has workouts with 14 NFL teams next week.

Spoke to Cameron Weiss,the agent for @tre5_roberson. He confirms his client is a free agent, meaning the @calstampeders retain no rights if he fails to stick in the NFL. Workouts with 14 NFL teams commence next week. #CFL #NFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 3, 2020

The 27-year-old has reportedly had several NFL workouts scheduled but the NFL and CFL couldn't resolve the NFL workout window. By releasing Roberson from his contract, he is now free to sign with an NFL team.

Roberson finished last season with 41 tackles and seven interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.