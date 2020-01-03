1h ago
Stamps release Roberson to pursue NFL
The Calgary Stampeders announced Friday the team has released All-Star defensive back Tre Roberson to pursue NFL opportunities.
TSN.ca Staff
Roberson's release is different from other players who have been released to pursue NFL opportunities because he was not a pending free agent.
TSN's Dave Naylor points out that the Stamps will retain no rights if Roberson fails to stick in the NFL. He has workouts with 14 NFL teams next week.
The 27-year-old has reportedly had several NFL workouts scheduled but the NFL and CFL couldn't resolve the NFL workout window. By releasing Roberson from his contract, he is now free to sign with an NFL team.
Roberson finished last season with 41 tackles and seven interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.