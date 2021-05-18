The Calgary Stampeders announced Tuesday they have signed four members of their 2021 CFL Draft class, including second-rounder Bryce Bell. The team also signed third-rounder Charlie Moore, fourth-rounder Elliot Graham, and fifth-rounder Luther Hakunavanhu.

Bell, an offensive lineman out of Wilfrid Laurier, was selected 11th overall.

Moore, a linebacker out of the University of Calgary, was selected 26th overall.

Graham, a linebacker out of UBC, was selected 29 overall.

And Hakunavanhu, a wide receiver out of York University, was selected 44th overall.

