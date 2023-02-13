The Calgary Stampeders announced Monday they have re-signed Canadian fullback Charlie Power.

Power was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

We've got the Power‼️



🇨🇦 fullback @charliepower is back for the 2023 season

“Charlie has always been one of our core special-teams players,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson in a statement. “He worked hard to get back on the field in 2022 after his Achilles injury and we’re excited to have him back for another season.”

The 31-year-old has spent eight seasons with the Stampeders, winning Grey Cup titles in 2014 and 2018. A product of the University of Saskatchewan, Power was selected by the Stampeders with the 28th overall pick in the 2013 CFL Draft.

Power missed the 2021 season due to an Achilles injury but returned the following year and saw action in 15 regular-season games, making 11 special teams tackles.

“I’m happy to be back for another year,” said Power in a statement issued by the Stampeders. “Calgary is home and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. I’m looking forward to getting back together with the team in 2023 and pursuing the ultimate goal –winning the Grey Cup.”

Power has amassed 81 career special-teams tackles and reached double digits in that category in six different seasons. He also has three blocked punts, three forced fumbles and seven catches for 37 yards.