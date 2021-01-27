2h ago
Stamps sign D lineman Barnes
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Tavaris Barnes, the club announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Barnes, 29, played 12 games with the NFL's New Orleans Saints in 2015. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Washington Football Team. The Clemson product most recently played with the XFL's DC Defenders alongside new Stamps teammate Jameer Thurman.