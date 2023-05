The Calgary Stampeders have signed receiver Cole Tucker, their first-round pick in the 2023 draft, the team announced Tuesday.

Tucker, 23, joins the Stampeders after attending rookie minicamp with the Minnesota Vikings.

The DeKalb, IL, native, who was taken fourth overall by Calgary, played 53 games over six seasons at Northern Illinois and registered 115 receptions for 2,030 yards and 10 touchdowns.