The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back LeVante Bellamy, the team announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old has was a standout with the Western Michigan Broncos and was signed by the NFL's Denver Broncos as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He appeared in five games with Denver, rushing the ball four times for 11 yards and catching one pass for five yards,

In 47 games at Western Michigan, the Indianapolis, Ind., native rushed for 3,720 yards and 35 touchdowns on 617 carries, adding 57 receptions for 370 yards and a touchdown.