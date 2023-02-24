The Calgary Stampeders added to their linebacking depth on Friday, signing rookie American linebacker Jordan Anthony.

A product of Troy University, Anthony amassed 35 tackles and had one fumble recovery in 12 games played in the 2021 season. Prior to his time in Alabama with the Trojans, the Silver Spring, Md., native spent two seasons at the University of Michigan (2018-19), where he played in seven games and had 15 tackles and one sack.

Anthony recently attended training camp with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL.