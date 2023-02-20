The Calgary Stampeders signed Rysen John on Monday.

John, who spent the last three seasons on NFL practice squads with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears, has played both tight end and wide receiver in his career.

#Stamps sign 6’7” 🇨🇦 receiver Rysen John @rysen_spj from @SFUFootball. A 3rd round pick in the 2020 @CFL draft, he’s spent the past 3 years trying to catch on in the NFL as a TE. Once he learns the 🇨🇦 game he should be an impactful player. @BCHSFB @sfufbalumni @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/ndXfx1rfd1 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 20, 2023

John, 25, stands at six feet, seven inches. He was drafted in the third round of the 2020 CFL Draft before pursuing opportunities south of the border.

A Simon Fraser product, John totalled 971 yards receiving and five touchdowns in his final year at the BC program.

Calgary also signed receiver Tommy-Lee Lewis in January as they attempt to bolster their receiving corps after finishing third-from-last in passing yardage as a team last season. Their 4,440 yards as a team ranked ahead of just the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4,204) and the Edmonton Elks (4,171).