Hufnagel pleased with how CFL Draft played out, being able to select WR Pinto

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Jake Maier.

The Stampeders are looking for a new backup quarterback behind starter Bo Levi Mitchell.

Nick Arbuckle signed with the Ottawa Redblacks in the off-season. Calgary retained last season's third stringer Montell Cozart.

Maier, a 23-year-old from Fullerton, Calif., threw for 11,163 yards and 88 touchdowns and was intercepted 33 times over three seasons at University of California-Davis.

The six-foot, 200-pound pivot was the Big Sky Conference's newcomer of the year in 2017 and the conference's offensive player of year in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.