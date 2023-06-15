OTTAWA — Jake Maier threw for 304 yards and scored a rushing touchdown as the Calgary Stampeders spoiled the Ottawa Redblacks' home opener with a 26-15 victory at TD Place on Thursday.

Ottawa fell to 0-2-0 on the season, while Calgary picked up its first win of the season (1-1-0).

Redblacks fans will have to wait until June 30 to see if Ottawa could earn a home win when they face the Edmonton Elks following a bye week. The Redblacks' last victory on home turf was in Sept. 2021.

Maier went 19-of-28 passing and also threw one interception. Dedrick Mills rushed for another touchdown as part of a 98-yard effort on the ground and Reggie Begelton led the Stampeders with 119 yards on six receptions.

Nick Arbuckle started the game for Ottawa but was replaced by Tyrie Adams late in the second quarter after a subpar performance.

Arbuckle was 13-of-21 for 72 yards and one interception, while Adams went 7-of-13 for 88 yards.

Calgary extended its lead to 22-12 midway through the third quarter when Maier capped a solid drive by punching in a two-yard TD.

Adams drove the Redblacks into the redzone, but Ottawa was forced to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Lewis Ward with 4:16 left in the fourth quarter.

Rene Paredes followed with a 14-yard field goal — the 499th of his career — to make it 26-15 for the Stampeders with 2:32 remaining.

After a rough start, trailing 15-4 with 44 seconds left in the opening half, the Redblacks salvaged the opening half thanks to a 79-yard punt return by Brandin Dandridge. A two-point conversion made it a three-point game as Ottawa trailed 15-12.

The Redblacks started the game strong with an opening drive that got them down to Calgary's four-yard line but failed to take advantage, even going for it on third down.

A single late in the quarter got Ottawa on the board but Calgary took control afterwards.

In the final minute of the first quarter, Calgary was able to march down field and Mills completed the drive running in a three-yard TD and with a two-point convert to lead 8-1.

Calgary extended its advantage after Adams fumbled the ball at Ottawa’s 26-yard line, allowing Branden Dozier to run the ball back for a second Stampeders TD, making it 15-1.

Peyton Logan's fumble on a punt return gave Ottawa possession at Calgary’s 11-yard line, but the Redblacks failed to convert and settled for a 13-yard field goal.

Adam Auclair's interception gave the Redblacks an opportunity.

But on the next play, Arbuckle made a poor decision and was intercepted, leading to his replacement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.