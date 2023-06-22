The Calgary Stampers will be without wide receiver Reggie Begelton when they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday, TSN's Salim Valji reports.

The 29-year-old from Beaumont, Tex., suffered a rib injury and Valji adds that Begelton will likely join the six-game injured list alongside star running back Ka'Deem Carey.

Begelton was originally signed by the Stampeders in 2017, but was released following the end of training camp. He was re-signed shortly after and played in nine games for the Stamps. He played in the first seven games of the following season before missing the remainder of the 2018 campaign with a broken arm.

In 2019, Begelton was the unanimous selection for the Stampeders' Most Outstanding Player.

Following a stint with the NFL's Green Bay Packers, the Lamar University product returned to the Stampeders and played the remaining two games of the 2021 regular season.

2022 was Begelton's first full season in the CFL. He caught 85 passes for 957 yards with six touchdowns in 18 games.