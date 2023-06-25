Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Malik Henry left Saturday's 29-26 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders after he sustained a lower-body injury on a non-contact play. He was helped off the field in the fourth quarter and was later carted off the sideline.

Head coach Dave Dickenson said he is worried about the receiver after he was carted off.

Dickenson said he is worried about Malik Henry after he was carted off. Stamps receiving group looking awful thin. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) June 25, 2023

Henry, 26, has 92 receiving yards and a touchdown before leaving with the injury.

The Stampeders are already without star running back Ka'Deem Carey and receiver Reggie Begelton, who are on the six-game injured list.