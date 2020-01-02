After being released by the Calgary Stampeders in order to pursue NFL opportunities earlier on Thursday, it appears wide receiver Reggie Begelton will sign a futures contract with the Green Bay Packers, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. 

The 26-year-old Begelton was named a CFL All-Star this past season after recording 1,444 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns over 17 games. The American spent the previous three seasons in Calgary. 