16m ago
Stamps' Begelton to sign futures deal with GB
After being released by the Calgary Stampeders in order to pursue NFL opportunities earlier on Thursday, it appears wide receiver Reggie Begelton will sign a futures contract with the Green Bay Packers, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
The 26-year-old Begelton was named a CFL All-Star this past season after recording 1,444 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns over 17 games. The American spent the previous three seasons in Calgary.