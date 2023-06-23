The Calgary Stampeders will be without two offensive weapons for their tilt against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, per TSN's Salim Valji.

Valji reports that wide receivers Reggie Begelton and Tyson Middlemost will both be out on Saturday, and they've both been placed on the six game injured list.

🗞️Calgary Stampeders' injury news…OUT for tomorrow vs Saskatchewan:



🔴WR Reggie Begelton

⚪️WR Tyson Middlemost (who was placed on 6 game Injured List, along with Begelton)

⚫️OL Hugh Thornton

🔴LB Titus Wall — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) June 23, 2023

2023 first round draft pick Cole Tucker will make his first career start for the Stampeders as a slot receiver.

Begelton was originally signed by the Stampeders in 2017, but was released following the end of training camp. He was re-signed shortly after and played in nine games for the Stamps. He played in the first seven games of the following season before missing the remainder of the 2018 campaign with a broken arm.

In 2019, Begelton was the unanimous selection for the Stampeders' Most Outstanding Player.

Begelton has led the way for the Stampeders through their first two games, collecting 14 catches for 182 yards.

Additionally, offensive lineman Hugh Thornton will miss another game. He did not play last week against the Ottawa Redblacks.

On the defensive side, Valji reports that linebacker Titus Wall, who recorded four tackles and a sack last week, will also not play against the Roughriders.