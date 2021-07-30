The St. Louis Blues signed defenceman Calle Rosen to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Friday.

We've signed defenseman Calle Rosen to a one-year, two-way contract. https://t.co/hFPVkM31zD #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 30, 2021

Rosen, 27, spent last season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, scoring five goals and adding eight assists in 30 regular-season games.

Rosen has played in 181 career AHL regular-season games, collecting 96 points.

The Vaxjo, Sweden native has also made 20 career NHL regular-season appearances, recording five points (one goal, four assists).