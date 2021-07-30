50m ago
Blues sign Rosen to one-year, two-way contract
The St. Louis Blues signed defenceman Calle Rosen to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Rosen, 27, spent last season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, scoring five goals and adding eight assists in 30 regular-season games.
Rosen has played in 181 career AHL regular-season games, collecting 96 points.
The Vaxjo, Sweden native has also made 20 career NHL regular-season appearances, recording five points (one goal, four assists).