Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons dominated the headlines entering the season, but as we wrap up Week 2, several on-court narratives have taken centre stage.

Ja Morant looks ready to ascend into full-blown stardom, averaging over 30 points per game. Several rookies are also making an immediate impact, setting up for one of the most competitive ROY races in years. The NBA standings look upside down with the Hornets, Wizards, and Timberwolves hanging out at the top of both conferences.

Let’s take a look at how the lines have reacted to the early season play.

Steph Curry jumps into the lead for MVP

Curry was tied for fourth in MVP pricing at +800 during preseason and now stands alone as the front-runner. Was it the opening night triple-double? His 9-for-9 performance in the first quarter against the Clippers? The audacious one-footed three-pointer? After narrowly losing to the Grizzlies in overtime last night, it’s ultimately their 4-1 start that has catapulted Chef Curry into the lead. With Klay Thompson still sidelined and Jordan Poole struggling in the spotlight, the scoring burden has firmly fallen on Curry’s shoulders, and he looks motivated to remind everyone he’s the greatest shooter of all-time. If they maintain a top-4 seed up until Klay’s return, it’s his award to lose, currently priced at +550.

HOW DID STEPH MAKE THIS??



ONE-LEGGED THREE. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/eLxI4oehqp — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 29, 2021

Scottie Barnes and Jalen Suggs switch places

Insert all the noise, tweets, and cries about Toronto botching the 4th overall pick this season. Raptors fans have known for a long time, “In Masai We Trust” is a real thing. All the draft experts can say whatever they want, but they’re not in those workouts or meetings behind closed doors. The Raptors clearly saw something in Barnes and Raptors Nation is loving it. During preseason, Suggs was +700 for ROY, Barnes was +1100. They’ve flipped spots with Suggs falling to +1100 and Barnes up to +600. It was argued that Suggs was the more NBA-ready prospect while Barnes was more of a Giannis-like project. Well, coach Nick Nurse wasn’t lying when he said Barnes’ role will "be huge." The absence of Pascal Siakam has opened the door for his development, and he has displayed a combination of athletic ability and basketball IQ rarely seen from a 20-year-old.

Nurse on Scottie Barnes: "His role is going to be huge."



Says he'll give the rookie as many minutes and shots as he can handle early. Thinks he's improved his shot ("the mechanics look really good") and skills over the offseason. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 27, 2021

Panic in Los Angeles and Brooklyn?

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have both opened with a 2-3 record and there are clear concerns to point at. James Harden is averaging 3.0 free-throw attempts a game which would be a career low. The NBA has made a point to outlaw “abrupt or abnormal non-basketball moves by offensive players” and Harden seems to be in their crosshairs. As an entertainment product, these changes are good for the fans. Nobody has time to watch 100 free-throws per game (especially if Giannis is shooting) but for Harden, it’s clearly impacting his game and will require significant adjustment.

For the Lakers, fans will be agonizing all season about Russell Westbrook’s fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With King James out the previous two games, Westbrook has been handling the ball and showcasing why he’s still one of the most dynamic hoopers in the league. The problem is his off-ball production. Through five games, Russ is shooting 13.3 per cent on catch and shoot field-goal attempts. This is still LeBron’s team and the winning formula hasn’t changed – surround The King with shooters. Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have been on the TNT broadcast arguing to have Russ come off the bench, and while it’s almost certain that’ll never happen, it’s on him to sort out how he can impact winning without the ball in his hands.

With a full 82-game season, the Nets and Lakers will have ample time to sort out their woes. Rostering a combined 13 former all-star players, oddsmakers are confident they’ll figure it out, maintaining both teams as championship favourites at +250 and +500 respectively.

For the 2021-22 NBA season, there will be an interpretive change in the officiating of overt, abrupt or abnormal non-basketball moves by offensive players with the ball in an effort to draw fouls. The following Points of Education videos showcase areas where a change was needed: — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) September 30, 2021

Most underrated team through two weeks

The Cleveland Cavaliers were given a 27.5 win total this season and they are primed to smash the over. Currently on a five-game road trip, the Cavs have opened with two convincing wins over the Nuggets and Clippers while taking care of the Hawks on home-court before leaving town. Evan Mobley has fit better than expected beside Jarrett Allen and he’s fourth in ROY pricing at +750. Lauri Markkanen has excelled at the three spot and looks more athletic than ever. Ricky Rubio and the oft-injured Kevin Love are providing the veteran experience needed to shepherd this promising young core. Their combo of speed and size has them ranked ninth in defensive rating thus far. The Cavs opened the year at +1800 to make the playoffs and that’s quickly been adjusted to +1300 after the first two weeks. They’re currently priced at +240 to win Saturday’s date with the Lakers, a team that just gave up a 26-point lead to the eternally tanking Oklahoma City Thunder. If LeBron remains out, that price is solid value.