Premier League strikers Callum Wilson and Michal Antonio have weighed in on Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison's showboating in the closing minutes of Spurs' 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, calling it "disrespectful."

Having come on as a second-half substitute, Richarlison received the ball near the touchline with just under five minutes to play and began doing "keepie-uppies" with the ball. He stopped when Forest's Brennan Johnson came in with a hard tackle and was booked for it.

"If someone does that to us, I'm volleying them," Newcastle's Wilson said on the podcast he co-hosts with West Ham's Antonio. "I think it's disrespectful. You wouldn't do that if you were losing or drawing. You wouldn't even do it in training, I think, so why would you do that against me when I'm losing the game?"

The England international added that Johnson should have gone in even harder on Richarlison.

"He let him off," Wilson said. "If you're going to take a yellow, take a yellow that's on the line of getting a red."

Jamaica forward Antonio agreed.

"You could be in the far corner and I'm playing up front on the halfway line , I'm sprinting all the way back and I am swiping your legs, 100 per cent," Antonio said.

Richarlison's Spurs meet Antonio's Hammers on Wendesday.