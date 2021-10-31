Ridley to take break from football to focus on 'mental wellbeing'

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be stepping away from the sport of football to focus on his mental wellbeing, the 26-year-old announced on Sunday.

"These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I'd like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing." Ridley wrote in a statement.

"This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future."

The Falcons announced Sunday that Ridley would not play against the Carolina Panthers due to a personal matter.

Ridley was not with the team on their trip to London for an Oct. 10 victory over the New York Jets.

Ridley wrote, "I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time."