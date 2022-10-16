Third-year running back Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams could be coming to an end as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the defending Super Bowl champions could trade Akers before the deadline.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Rams are expected to field calls for RB Cam Akers and could trade him before the deadline, while the #AZCardinals are severely short-handed at RB today. pic.twitter.com/bFgKuc5GI6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

It was reported earlier in the week that Akers would not play Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers for "personal reasons," according to Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Akers played sparingly in the Rams' season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, seeing three touches for zero yards. Through the following weeks, Akers has amassed 151 yards on 51 carries.

A second-round selection (53rd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida State University, the Jackson, Miss., native rushed for 625 yards in his rookie campaign. The following season Akers suffered a season-ending injury and missed the 2021 season.

In 19 career games, Akers has rushed for 779 yards and three touchdowns on 201 attempts.