The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenceman Cam Dineen to a one-year two-way contract worth an undisclosed amount, the team announced on Monday

We've signed defenseman Cam Dineen to a one-year two-way contract.



Dineen, 24, was selected by the Coyotes in the third round (68th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft and has spent most of his time with the Coyotes' American Hockey League affiliate Tucson Roadrunners.

This past season, The Toms River, N.J. native, skated in 34 games for the Coyotes, tallying seven assists. He recorded three goals and 16 assists for 19 points in 21 games for the Roadrunners.

At the AHL level, Dineen has played in 57 career AHL games, recording 14 goals and 41 assists for 55 points.