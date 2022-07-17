EUGENE, Ore. — Cam Levins shattered his own Canadian record in racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships on Sunday.

The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush the 2:09.25 he ran in Toronto in 2018.

Tairat Tola of Ethiopia pulled away over the final kilometres to win gold in 2:05.36. Teammate Mosinet Geremew won the silver in 2:06.44, while Bashir Abdi of Belgium took bronze in 2:06.48.

The previous top Canadian finish was 10th by Peter Maher in 1993.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2022.