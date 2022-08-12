Can quarterback Matthew Shiltz deliver in his first start for Hamilton?

Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Cam Phillips sustained a groin injury in warmups and will not play Friday night against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports.

Canadian Tommy Nield will take his place in the lineup, Scianitti tweets.

The 26-year-old Phillips had four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in Toronto's victory over Hamilton last week. In eight games this season, Phillips has 25 catches for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

This is his second CFL season after appearing in one game in 2021 with the Double Blue.