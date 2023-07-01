Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot has signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings, the team announced on Saturday.

The deal comes with a $775K base salary, a $225K signing bonus ($1M AAV), and a $1 million bonus for 10 games played.

Cam Talbot signs with LA Kings, $225k signing bonus, $775k salary plus $1M bonus for 10 games played.

So $2M total (but the $1M bonus overage slides to 2024-25) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

The 35-year-old played 36 games with the Ottawa Senators last season posting a 17-14-2 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.

In 432 career games with the Sens, Minnesota WIld, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyer, Edmonton Oilers, and New York Rangers, Talbot has a 218-156-36 record with a 2.65 GAA and .914 save percentage.