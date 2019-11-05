TORONTO — Hamilton running back Cameron Marshall, Saskatchewan defensive lineman A.C. Leonard and Montreal linebacker D.J. Lalama are the top performers for the final week of the CFL regular season.

Marshall recorded 18 carries for a game-high 109 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 24 receiving yards, as Hamilton defeated Toronto 21-18 on Saturday.

The Tiger-Cats, who have a bye to the East final, finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 home record and increased its franchise-best single-season win total to 15.

Leonard had a team-high six tackles, including three tackles for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, to lead the Saskatchewan defence in a 23-13 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

The victory earned the Roughriders the West Division crown and a bye into the West final.

Lalama had a personal-best 11 tackles and his first career sack as Montreal beat Ottawa 42-32 Friday.

The Alouettes (10-8) finished second in the East Division and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They finished the season with a winning record for the first time since 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019.