Cameron Smith shot 13-under to capture The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in an event that suffered through multiple weather delays that pushed the tournament to a Monday finish.

Smith fired in a 6-under (66) in the final round and survived an 18th hole bogey to win The Players by one-shot over Anirban Lahiri, who had a birdie attempt to send the already delayed event into a playoff come up just short.

Lahiri finished alone in second place.

Adam Hadwin was the top Canadian in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He finished at 7-under, in a four-way tie for ninth place.