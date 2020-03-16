CAIRO — Cameroon was picked Monday to host the Africa’s Champions League final in May in the first single game title decider in more than 50 years after a chaotic end to last season's competition.

The Confederation of African Football said the Japoma Stadium in Douala will stage the final on May 29.

The traditional two-leg final format was changed after turmoil at the 2019 final that is still being disputed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The second leg of the final last May was abandoned when Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca refused to continue playing in a dispute over a disallowed goal and no video review system to judge it. The game was defaulted and Tunisia club Esperance was awarded the title.

Wydad’s appeal to CAS is scheduled to be heard Friday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The 2020 final in west Africa will feature two teams from the north. In the semifinals, Moroccan teams Wydad and Raja Casablanca are facing opponents from Egypt, Al-Ahly and Zamalek, respectively.

The newly built stadium in Douala will also host games at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January.



