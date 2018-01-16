The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Biathlon Canada announced its men's and women's biathlon teams for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

The 10 Biathletes, selected based on their performances in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 IBU World Cup seasons, include Sarah Beaudry and Megan Tandy of Prince George, BC, Rosanna Crawford and Macx Davies of Canmore, AB, Calgary's Christian Gow, Scott Gow and Nathan Smith, Brendan Green of Hay River, NT, Emma Lunder of Vernon, BC and Julia Ransom of Kelowna, BC.

Crawford, a two-time Olympian, earned third and fourth-place finishes at World Cup #5 this past weekend in Germany and teamed up with Ransom, Tandy and Lunder for an eighth-place finish in the relay at the Olympic test event.

The men’s team includes two-time Olympian Brendan Green and Sochi 2014 team member Nathan Smith.

The team will take part in a training camp in Canmore, Alberta until February 2 before making their way to Pyeongchang.

Canada has won three medals in biathlon at the Olympic Winter Games, the most recent coming at Lillehammer 1994. Biathlon will take place February 10-23.