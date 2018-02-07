GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada opened the inaugural Olympic mixed doubles curling competition with a loss Thursday.

John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes were defeated 9-6 by Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten.

It was a nail-biter to the finish as the Norwegians stole two in the eighth end to seal the victory.

Mixed doubles is making its debut at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Morris, from Canmore, Alta., and Winnipeg's Lawes had little experience playing mixed doubles together prior to winning January's trials.

Morris, 39, won Olympic gold in 2010 playing third for Kevin Martin. Lawes, 29, won gold in 2014 as vice for Jennifer Jones.

They are Canada's first competitors at the Games, which officially open Friday.