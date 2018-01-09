The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Snowboard announced the team representing Canada in the slopestyle and big air snowboard events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games - a group that includes 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Mark McMorris.

McMorris 24, has also won 14 medals at the Winter X Games since 2011, including one gold and two bronze last season.

"I'm looking forward to having similar feelings leaving as I did last time and I'm stoked that I rode to the best of my ability when it mattered," said the Regina native. "I think it’s really cool to go and represent Canada and I’m looking forward to it because the nation seems to care a lot about the Olympic Games.”

Other snowboarders named to the team include Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, QC, Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, ON, Spencer O’Brien of Courtenay, BC, Sébastien Toutant of L’Assomption, QC, Brooke Voigt

of Fort McMurray, AB and Max Parrot of Bromont, QC.

The athletes will train and compete in events in Snowmass, Colorado, and Laax, Switzerland over the the next two weeks before heading to Pyeongchang.

Slopestyle and big air are two of the newest additions to the Olympic Winter Games program. Slopestyle was first contested at the 2014 Sochi Games, where McMorris won his bronze.