Can't topple Calgary in this week's NHL Power Ranking

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

A Canadian team sits atop our Power Rankings and the Calgary Flames are officially the team to beat in the NHL according to our model.

The Flames continue to match an elite process with elite results, ranking second in goal and expected goal differential. Calgary finished last week with a 2-1-0 record including a wild, 9-5 win over the Edmonton Oilers. The Flames are 19-4-2 in their last 25 games, good for an .800 points percentage which ranks first in the NHL. The team chasing them in our rankings, Colorado, will be their next opponent Tuesday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs sit just outside our top-5, ranking 6th on our list. The Leafs also finished the week with a 2-1-0 record, including a win over division-leading Florida. The Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins have identical records and will face off Tuesday in Boston. The Bruins are closing in on the Leafs in our Power Rankings as well, sitting in 8th spot.

The Edmonton Oilers were unable to crack the top-10 on our list, sitting 11th after a 1-2-1 week. Inconsistent goaltending continues to plague the Oilers this season. Edmonton does rank top-10 in expected goal differential but defensively is where the Oilers have been shaky this season as their actual goal differential ranks 14th. The Oilers are at home to the Coyotes Monday before a critical game against the L.A. Kings, who are four points ahead of them in the Pacific division, Wednesday. There is currently a 60 percent chance the Oilers and Kings will meet in the first round of the playoffs.

Speaking of playoffs, the Winnipeg Jets are making a valiant effort to stay in the face but it will likely prove too little, too late. Winnipeg has won four of its last five games, however, our current odds have the Jets with a 12 percent chance of reaching the post-season. The Jets rank 18th in points percentage, 17th in goal and expected goal differential, and 16th in our Power Rankings. Average across the board.

The Vancouver Canucks also face long odds to reach the playoffs, 15 percent by our estimate. The Canucks collected points against Colorado, Minnesota, and Dallas last week, no easy feat. Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak have played a big role in the team's recent success. The Canucks rank top-10 in points percentage since Bruce Boudreau took over behind the bench. Should the team narrowly miss out on the playoffs, Canucks fans will be left wondering what could have been had a change been made earlier.

Lastly, the Montreal Canadiens are no longer last on our list. The Habs move to 31st in our Power Rankings after a 1-1-1 week. Like Vancouver, Montreal has played much better since changing head coaches - the Habs are 10-7-4 under Martin St. Louis. That record is good for a .571 points percentage, 16th in the NHL in that span. After facing Boston, Florida, and Toronto last week, things don’t get any easier for the Canadiens who hit the road to battle Florida, Carolina, and Tampa Bay this week.