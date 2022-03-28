Columnists

Can't topple Calgary in this week's NHL Power Ranking

A Canadian team sits atop our Power Rankings and the Calgary Flames are officially the team to beat in the NHL according to our model.

Valji: Defensive play spurs Flames to win over Oilers in 14-goal thriller

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

The Flames continue to match an elite process with elite results, ranking second in goal and expected goal differential. Calgary finished last week with a 2-1-0 record including a wild, 9-5 win over the Edmonton Oilers. The Flames are 19-4-2 in their last 25 games, good for an .800 points percentage which ranks first in the NHL. The team chasing them in our rankings, Colorado, will be their next opponent Tuesday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs sit just outside our top-5, ranking 6th on our list. The Leafs also finished the week with a 2-1-0 record, including a win over division-leading Florida. The Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins have identical records and will face off Tuesday in Boston. The Bruins are closing in on the Leafs in our Power Rankings as well, sitting in 8th spot. 

The Edmonton Oilers were unable to crack the top-10 on our list, sitting 11th after a 1-2-1 week. Inconsistent goaltending continues to plague the Oilers this season. Edmonton does rank top-10 in expected goal differential but defensively is where the Oilers have been shaky this season as their actual goal differential ranks 14th. The Oilers are at home to the Coyotes Monday before a critical game against the L.A. Kings, who are four points ahead of them in the Pacific division, Wednesday. There is currently a 60 percent chance the Oilers and Kings will meet in the first round of the playoffs.

Speaking of playoffs, the Winnipeg Jets are making a valiant effort to stay in the face but it will likely prove too little, too late. Winnipeg has won four of its last five games, however, our current odds have the Jets with a 12 percent chance of reaching the post-season. The Jets rank 18th in points percentage, 17th in goal and expected goal differential, and 16th in our Power Rankings. Average across the board.

The Vancouver Canucks also face long odds to reach the playoffs, 15 percent by our estimate. The Canucks collected points against Colorado, Minnesota, and Dallas last week, no easy feat. Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak have played a big role in the team's recent success. The Canucks rank top-10 in points percentage since Bruce Boudreau took over behind the bench. Should the team narrowly miss out on the playoffs, Canucks fans will be left wondering what could have been had a change been made earlier.

Lastly, the Montreal Canadiens are no longer last on our list. The Habs move to 31st in our Power Rankings after a 1-1-1 week. Like Vancouver, Montreal has played much better since changing head coaches - the Habs are 10-7-4 under Martin St. Louis. That record is good for a .571 points percentage, 16th in the NHL in that span. After facing Boston, Florida, and Toronto last week, things don’t get any easier for the Canadiens who hit the road to battle Florida, Carolina, and Tampa Bay this week.

 

Calgary Flames
1. Calgary Flames

Last Week: No. 2 | 40-17-8

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.06 (2)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.85 (2)
  • Point %
    .677 (4)
Colorado Avalanche
2. Colorado Avalanche

Last Week: No. 4 | 46-14-6

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.02 (3)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.71 (4)
  • Point %
    .742 (1)
Florida Panthers
3. Florida Panthers

Last Week: No. 1 | 44-15-6

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.14 (1)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.93 (1)
  • Point %
    .723 (2)
Pittsburgh Penguins
4. Pittsburgh Penguins

Last Week: No. 3 | 40-17-10

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.73 (5)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.60 (5)
  • Point %
    .672 (7)
Minnesota Wild
5. Minnesota Wild

Last Week: No. 15 | 40-20-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.53 (9)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.24 (11)
  • Point %
    .656 (10)
Toronto Maple Leafs
6. Toronto Maple Leafs

Last Week: No. 6 | 41-19-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.63 (6)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.84 (3)
  • Point %
    .669 (8)
Carolina Hurricanes
7. Carolina Hurricanes

Last Week: No. 5 | 43-15-7

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.94 (4)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.57 (6)
  • Point %
    .715 (3)
Boston Bruins
8. Boston Bruins

Last Week: No. 7 | 41-19-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.40 (12)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.48 (7)
  • Point %
    .669 (9)
Tampa Bay Lightning
9. Tampa Bay Lightning

Last Week: No. 9 | 41-18-6

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.54 (8)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.22 (12)
  • Point %
    .677 (5)
New York Rangers
10. New York Rangers

Last Week: No. 13 | 42-19-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.44 (11)
  • xGoal Dif.
    0 (18)
  • Point %
    .674 (6)
Edmonton Oilers
11. Edmonton Oilers

Last Week: No. 11 | 36-25-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.14 (14)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.40 (8)
  • Point %
    .583 (16)
Washington Capitals
12. Washington Capitals

Last Week: No. 8 | 37-20-10

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.45 (10)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.13 (14)
  • Point %
    .627 (11)

 

 

Los Angeles Kings
13. Los Angeles Kings

Last Week: No. 16 | 36-22-9

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.10 (15)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.27 (10)
  • Point %
    .604 (14)
Vegas Golden Knights
14. Vegas Golden Knights

Last Week: No. 18 | 36-28-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.10 (16)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.16 (13)
  • Point %
    .559 (17)
St. Louis Blues
15. St. Louis Blues

Last Week: No. 10 | 35-20-9

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.62 (7)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.12 (15)
  • Point %
    .617 (12)
Winnipeg Jets
16. Winnipeg Jets

Last Week: No. 17 | 32-25-10

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.07 (17)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.02 (17)
  • Point %
    .552 (18)
Nashville Predators
17. Nashville Predators

Last Week: No. 14 | 38-24-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.35 (13)
  • xGoal Dif.
    - .23 (22)
  • Point %
    .606 (13)
Dallas Stars
18. Dallas Stars

Last Week: No. 12 | 36-25-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.08 (20)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.35 (9)
  • Point %
    .586 (15)
New York Islanders
19. New York Islanders

Last Week: No. 19 | 28-27-9

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.02 (18)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.22 (21)
  • Point %
    .508 (21)
Vancouver Canucks
20. Vancouver Canucks

Last Week: No. 21 | 32-26-9

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.01 (19)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.43 (25)
  • Point %
    .545 (19)
San Jose Sharks
21. San Jose Sharks

Last Week: No. 25 | 29-28-8

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.48 (22)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.37 (24)
  • Point %
    .508 (22)
Columbus Blue Jackets
22. Columbus Blue Jackets

Last Week: No. 23 | 32-29-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.48 (23)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.53 (26)
  • Point %
    .523 (20)
Chicago Blackhawks
23. Chicago Blackhawks

Last Week: No. 22 | 24-32-10

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.79 (26)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.08 (19)
  • Point %
    .439 (25)
New Jersey Devils
24. New Jersey Devils

Last Week: No. 20 | 24-37-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.53 (24)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.02 (16)
  • Point %
    .415 (28)
Seattle Kraken Logo
25. Seattle Kraken

Last Week: No. 28 | 20-39-6

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.97 (29)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.16 (20)
  • Point %
    .354 (31)
Anaheim Ducks
26. Anaheim Ducks

Last Week: No. 24 | 27-29-11

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.42 (21)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.34 (23)
  • Point %
    .485 (23)
Buffalo Sabres
27. Buffalo Sabres

Last Week: No. 26 | 23-33-10

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.83 (27)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.82 (30)
  • Point %
    .424 (26)
Ottawa Senators logo
28. Ottawa Senators

Last Week: No. 30 | 23-36-6

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.65 (25)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.61 (29)
  • Point %
    .400 (29)
Philadelphia Flyers
29. Philadelphia Flyers

Last Week: No. 31 | 21-34-11

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.88 (28)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.56 (27)
  • Point %
    .402 (27)
Detroit Red Wings
30. Detroit Red Wings

Last Week: No. 29 | 26-32-8

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.98 (31)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.58 (28)
  • Point %
    .455 (24)
Montreal Canadiens
31. Montreal Canadiens

Last Week: No. 32 | 18-37-11

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.18 (32)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.85 (31)
  • Point %
    .356 (30)
Arizona Coyotes logo
32. Arizona Coyotes

Last Week: No. 27 | 20-40-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.98 (30)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -1.09 (32)
  • Point %
    .346 (32)