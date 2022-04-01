Did Canada get a favourable draw for the World Cup?

The stage is set.

For the first time since 1986, the Canadian men's national soccer team is heading to the World Cup.

And now we know who they'll be playing.

Canada will play in Group F, along with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

Take a look at the odds for each team in Group F to win the World Cup, before and after the draw.

Group F Country Pre-Draw Post-Draw Belgium +1000 +1000 Croatia +4300 +4200 Morocco +12000 +16000 Canada +12000 +19000

TSN EDGE Insights

Group A

Group A is the only group that doesn't feature a team that was among the top-eight choices to win the World Cup pre-draw. Netherlands was the ninth choice at +1600.

With the draw now complete, Netherlands has moved to +1100, only seven countries have shorter odds.

Every other team in Group A (Qatar, Senegal, Ecuador) are listed at +8000 or longer.

Group E

Group E is the only group that features two of the top-five choices to win the tournament pre-draw. Spain (+700) and Germany (+850) were the fourth and fifth choices.

Good Draw for England

England (+650) was the third choice to win the World Cup pre-draw. England will not face another team ranked among the top-14 choices to win the tournament pre-draw in the group stage. Based on the odds, the USA (100-1) will be their toughest competition.