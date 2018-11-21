Canada 'A' scores five tries in rugby win over England 'A'

COBHAM, England — Canada 'A' scored three second-half tries to defeat England 'A' 35-14 in international rugby play Wednesday.

The games was not considered an official test match since both teams featured a mix of developmental and more established players.

Brittany Kassil, Gabrielle Senft, Taylor Black, Olivia DeMerchant and Alysha Corrigan scored tries for Canada. Irene Patrinos kicked five conversions.

Canada jumped into a 14-0 lead before England pulled a try back late in the first half to cut the lead to 14-7.

Black's converted try in the 42nd minute restored Canada's 14-point lead but England answered with a try of its own two minutes later. Back-to-back tries by DeMerchant and Corrigan in the dying minutes gave Canada some breathing room.

The full Canadian side, ranked fourth in the world, lost 29-19 to No. 2 England in the tour opener in Doncaster. Canada plays No. 8 Wales on Saturday in Cardiff before wrapping up the tour Nov. 27 against No. 11 Scotland in Glasgow.

Scrum half Lori Josephson captained Canada, with centre Sara Svoboda serving as vice-captain.