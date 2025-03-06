Canada advances to world wheelchair curling playoffs with win over Italy

STEVENSTON - Canada advanced to the playoffs at the word wheelchair curling championship with a 9-3 win over Italy in its final round-robin game Thursday.

The Canadian squad skipped by Gil Dash of Wolseley, Sask., put the game away with four points in the sixth end.

Canada needed the win in the final draw after losing 8-6 to China in Thursday's afternoon draw.

Canada finished the round robin in fifth place at 6-5. The top six teams advanced.

Dash's crew will face Norway in Friday's qualification round.

Norway defeated Canada 7-4 in the round robin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.