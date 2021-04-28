After opening the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championship with an emphatic victory over Sweden, Canada returns to the ice on Wednesday as they continue Group A play against Latvia.

Captain Shane Wright led the way for Canada on Monday with a hat trick, including the opening marker 5:19 into the contest, as the team cruised to a 12-1 victory to open the tournament.

"Overall, just happy with the effort the boys put out today,” Wright told TSN. “Our D played really solid defensively, really limited their chances in our zone and we capitalized on our chances in the O-zone.”

Brandt Clarke had two goals and two assists for Canada, who scored four goals in each period on their way to a rout of the defending champions.

Francesco Pinelli had a three-point night, scoring a goal and adding two assists in the winning cause, and 15-year-old Connor Bedard picked up an assist.

Mason McTavish also had a goal in the game and believes Canada’s success comes down to every player accepting their role on the team.

"I think just everybody buy in,” McTavish told TSN. “Lots of first-liners on their club team and you come here and you’re not going to play 20 minutes a night, so just buying into what the coach is saying and really dial in the small details.”

Goaltender Thomas Milic stopped 28 of 29 shots, allowing only Simon Forsmark on the score sheet for Sweden.

Canada now turns their attention to Latvia, who dropped their opening game on Monday to Switzerland.

Anri Ravinskis and Dans Locmelis scored for Latvia, who fell 4-2 in their first game of the tournament, despite outshooting the Swiss 41-29.

"We're here to try to go as far as possible, so even though we lost today we're keeping our heads up and moving forward," Latvian captain Martins Lavins told iihf.com after the loss. "Twice we allowed two quick goals, and that just can't happen, but the willpower was there, the chances were there, but we didn't score enough goals, and that's the most important thing in hockey."

After playing Latvia, Canada will have a day off before they meet Switzerland on Friday (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TSN5).