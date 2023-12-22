Canada announces 25-player roster for Spengler Cup

CALGARY — Canada has released its 25-player roster for the 2023 Spengler Cup.

The team features several players with NHL experience, including forwards Colton Sceviour and Chris DiDomenico, defencemen Jordie Benn, Ty Smith and Nathan Beaulieu, and goalie Aaron Dell.

Hockey Canada made the announcement on Friday.

Catch all the action LIVE on TSN from Dec. 26 through to the final on Dec. 31.

You can watch Canada's opening match vs. Frolunda HC LIVE on Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Veteran NHL coach Bruce Boudreau will make his international coaching debut as head coach.

The Spengler Cup will run from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland.

Canada is in a group with host HC Davos and Swedish club Frolunda HC in the preliminary round. The Canadians play Frolunda in their first game on Boxing Day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.