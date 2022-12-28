Team Canada continues their 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with their second preliminary round game against Austria. Follow along with the action on the TSN.ca Live Blog.

The Canadians opened the tournament on Boxing Day with an impressive 6-3 win over Czechia.

On Tuesday, it will be London Knights goalie Brett Brochu getting the nod in his first start for the national team.

The native of Tilbury, Ont., has a 16-5-1 record with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage over 22 games with the OHL's Knights this season.

Unlike his Team Canada goalie teammates in Dylan Garand of the New York Rangers and Sebastian Cossa of the Detroit Red Wings, the 19-year-old Brochu has yet to be drafted into the NHL after two years of eligibility.

Owen Power netted a hat trick against Czechia in his first career game at the World Juniors, marking the first time a blueliner scored three times for Canada in the best-on-best tournament.

Team Canada will also be without forward Justin Sourdif, who was handed a one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head/neck.

Austria was thumped 7-1 by Finland in their opening game of the World Juniors on Monday.

Second Period

CAN 6 - AUT 0

Connor Bedard does it again.

The 16-year-old nets his third of the game to give Canada a 6-0 lead.

Canada's shot advantaged has been stretched to 30-6 after the opening 24 minutes of the game.

First Period

CAN 5 - AUT 0

Bedard, after going scoreless in the opening game, nets his second of the night to give Canada a 5-0 lead.

Another power play for Canada, another power-play goal for Canada. This time it's 16-year-old Connor Bedard netting his first at this event.

Less than nine minutes into the game, Canada has a three-goal lead over Austria as Logan Stankoven gets his first of the tournament.

Lukas Cormier doubles Canada's lead just six minutes into the game.

Canada get's their first opportunity on the power play and take full advantage.

Kent Johnson nets his first of the tournament, with Cole Perfetti and Owen Power getting the assists.

Canada comes out hot with three shots on net in the opening minute of the game.

LINES

Perfetti - Bourque - Wright

Johnson - McTavish - Stankoven

Neighbours - Greig - Guenther

Cuylle - Desnoyers - Bedard

Power - Seeley

Guhle - Cormier

Sebrango - Zellweger

Lambos - O’Rourke

Brochu

Garand

Scratch Cossa

Injured Bourgault

Suspended Sourdif