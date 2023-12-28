Canada battles Sweden for Group A lead at World Juniors

The 2024 World Juniors continues with Canada taking on host country Sweden on Friday with top spot in Group A on the line.

Canada and Sweden enter Friday's matchup with identical 2-0 records and the matchup between the two clubs could make the difference in the case of a tie.

Team Canada is coming off a 5-2 over Finland in their opener on Tuesday and a 10-0 rout of Latvia on Wednesday that saw projected 2024 No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini contribute a goal and four assists.

Forward Matthew Wood recorded a goal and three points while Carson Rehkopf and Conor Geekie each registered a pair of goals.

Goaltender Mathis Rousseau won both games for Canada and got the shutout on Wednesday after making 22 saves.

Going into Friday's games, Celebrini leads the tournament in scoring with two goals and six points in two games.

ContentId(1.2053887): Celebrini recaps five-point night in rout of Latvia

Sweden has yet to give up a goal in the tournament after defeating Latvia 6-0 on Tuesday and Germany 5-0 on Thursday.

Goaltender Hugo Havelid made 20 saves for the shutout against Latvia while Arizona Coyotes prospect Melker Thelin made 15 saves against Germany.

St. Louis Blues prospect Otto Stenberg is tied for the team lead in scoring with Carolina Hurricanes forward Felix Unger Sorum after he recorded a hat trick against Germany on Wednesday.

Canada wraps up the round robin portion of the tournament against Germany on New Years' Eve while Sweden will take on rival Finland.

How to watch 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Sweden

You can watch Canada vs. Sweden, along with every game at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Friday, Dec. 29

Main Coverage: 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca, TSN App.