SYDNEY, Australia — Canada's men's rugby sevens team finished in 13th place at the HSBC Sydney World Series with a 14-12 victory over Scotland on Sunday.

Harry Jones and Nathan Hirayama scores tries for Canada, which dropped out of Cup contention by losing all three of its pool games earlier in the tournament — including a 52-5 loss to No. 13 Scotland.

Hirayama added two conversions in the win.

Canada, ranked seventh in the world, fell 14-7 to Samoa in the Challenge quarterfinals before earning its first tournament win, a 31-14 victory, over Papua New Guinea to reach the 13th-place game.

Canada finished fourth in the last World Series stop in Cape Town in December.

The Sydney tournament is the third stop of the HSBC World Series tour.