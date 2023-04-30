Canada beats Slovakia in OT to win bronze at U18 World Championship

Macklin Celebrini scored in overtime as Canada completed the comeback to defeat Slovakia 4-3 and claim the bronze medal at the IIHF U18 World Championship.

Celebrini scored the winner with just over two minutes remaining in overtime as he found himself alone in front of the net and made a slick move to the backhand, beating Slovak goaltender Samuel Urban. It was the 16-year-old's second goal of the game and 15th point of the tournament, tying the all-time record for most points at the men's U18 World Championship.

Daniel Jencko gave Slovakia a 3-2 lead with under five minutes remaining but with the net empty, Canadian Matthew Wood beat Urban on a scramble in front of the net to tie the game at three goals apiece. Canada also got a goal from Owen Sound Attack forward Colby Barlow in the victory.

Dalibor Dvorsky and Peter Cisar each scored for Slovakia, who overcame a pair of one-goal deficits before briefly taking the lead in the third.

The game was scoreless until mid-way through the second period, when Celebrini scored his first of the game to give Canada a 1-0 lead.

Celebrini is in the conversation to be selected first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Vancouver, B.C., native finished with six goals and 15 points in seven games. He recorded 46 goals and 80 points in the USHL this past season and is committed to Boston University for 2023-24.

Dvorsky tied the game on a power play at 18:45 of the second period, firing a wrist shot through traffic and past Gabriel D’Aigle for his eighth goal of the tournament. The forward is expected to be drafted in the top 10 in the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft.

Barlow restored Canada’s lead late in the second, taking a feed from Wood in the slot and wiring it past Urban with 13 seconds remaining in the frame.

Forward Calum Ritchie left due to injury earlier in the period and Barlow immediately made an impact after being moved to the top line alongside Wood and Celebrini, scoring his third goal of the tournament. The Orillia, Ont., native is ranked as the No. 7 prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft by TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.

Cisar erased the Canadian lead early in the third firing a shot that bounced off D’Aigle’s glove and into the net.

D’Aigle started for the injured Carson Bjarnason, who was hurt in Saturday's semifinal against Sweden, making 26 saves in the win. Slovakia's Urban stopped 37 of 41 shots.