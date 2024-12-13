Canada beats U Sports All-Stars in second selection camp game as final roster cuts loom

Team Canada got goals from Brayden Yager and Matthew Wood to beat the U Sports All-Stars 2-1 in selection camp action on Friday.

Yager opened the scoring late in the first period, beating Carter George with Tanner Howe and Sam Dickinson getting the assists.

In the third period with Howe going off on a double minor for high-sticking, the U Sports All-Stars took advantage with the University of New Brunswick’s Kale McCallum beating Canada’s Jack Ivankovic on the power play.

Wood got the go-ahead goal just over four minutes after U Sports tied it, as he beat Carson Bjarnson on the power play with William Rouleau in the penalty box for roughing. Luca Pinelli and Yager got the helpers on the play.

For the starting goaltenders, George stopped seven of eight shots he faced in 29 minutes while Scott Ratzlaff went a perfect for 15 for 15. Ivankovic stopped 18 of 19 shots while Bjarnson turned aside 12 of 13 shots he faced as they entered the game at the halfway mark.

Team Canada beat the U Sports All-Stars 5-2 in exhibition play on Thursday with Seattle Kraken prospect Carson Rehkopf netting a hat trick and Anaheim Ducks third-overall pick Beckett Sennecke picking up two assists.

Canada is set to make its final roster cuts after today’s game. The World Juniors kick off on Boxing Day with Canada opening their tournament against Finland.