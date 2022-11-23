Canada trails Belgium 1-0 at the end of the first half at the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup after a goal by Michy Batshuayi in the 44th minute.

Canada dominated possession for much of the first half and got a golden opportunity after a VAR-reviewed hand ball gave John Herdman's side a penalty kick in the ninth minute. But Alphonso Davies was turned away by Thibaut Courtois to keep the match scoreless, one of many strong Canadian chances parried by the Red Devils.

Playing his first game since suffering a hamstring injury for Bayern Munich earlier this month, Davies joined the team in Qatar on Friday and was still getting up to speed, according to Herdman.

Canada tallied 12 shots -- two of which were on target -- in the opening half while Belgium countered with four total and two on target. Canada bettered their shot total for the entirety of the 1986 World Cup in the first half.

Belgium comes into the opener as the No. 2 ranked team in FIFA's men's world ranking, while Canada sits at 41.

The Red Devils were without star striker Romelu Lukaku, who had been out since late October with a thigh injury.

Canada will continue their World Cup on Sunday against Luka Modric and Croatia, who come into the tournament as the 12-ranked ranked nation.

They played Morocco to a 0-0 draw earlier Wednesday morning.