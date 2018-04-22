MAGNITOGORSK, Russia — Olivier Rodrigue made 17 saves as Canada shut out Switzerland 5-0 on Sunday in preliminary play at the under-18 men's world championship.

Allan McShane had a power-play goal and an assist to lead the Canadian (3-0) offence. Alexis Lafreniere, Aidan Dudas, Chase Wouters and Raphael Lavoie also scored.

Cameron Hillis, who has two assists in three games, said Canada's scoring depth will be key to its success going forward.

"It's going to be a long tournament and teams are going to start to wear down, so having that four-line hockey group is something really important moving forward," Hillis said.

"Everyone did a great job today. We're getting closer off the ice, and that's been translating on the ice too. That's going to help us a lot in the long run."

Only two Canadian skaters remain pointless in the tournament.

Akira Schmid stopped 34 shots for the Swiss (0-3).

Canada was 2 for 8 on the power play and Switzerland was 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

The Canadians will close out the preliminary round on Tuesday against Sweden.