OTTAWA — The federal government has approved a travel exemption for Canada's Olympic hopefuls that will allow them to train on home soil without undergoing a 14-day quarantine after returning to the country.

Minister of Immigration Marco Mendicino issued a statement Friday saying the government issued the exemption after reviewing a plan to create modified quarantine training bubbles for the athletes put forward by the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees and Own the Podium.

Athletes and staff will still need to stay at a government-authorized hotel when they return to Canada, but once they receive a negative result, they'll be able to join one of four modified quarantine bubbles in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary or Victoria.

In the bubble, they'll be restricted to their accommodation and training facilities, and won't be able to interact with the public.

Each bubble will have a "compliance officer" and athletes and staff will be tested for COVID-19 "at regular intervals" about every second day.

Earlier this month, the federal government issued a travel exemption for the NHL playoffs that allows teams to cross the border without a 14-day quarantine through the final two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Tokyo Olympics start on July 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2021.