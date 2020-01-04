Canada builds chemistry ahead of pressure-packed semifinal On the eve of the biggest game of their lives, Team Canada's players spent some time at the Ostrava Zoo. It was the first day away from the rink for Team Canada since Christmas Eve and a chance for the players to have a mental rest and build some chemistry ahead of their semifinal matchup against Finland. Mark Masters writes.

On the eve of the biggest game of their lives, Team Canada's players spent some time at the Ostrava Zoo.

"It was more a mental break than a physical break," explained assistant coach Andre Tourigny. "I think our guys physically are fine, but sometimes you need a mental rest and having a different day so we did a few different things off the ice to loosen up a bit."

"It was good to get some fresh air walking around a little bit," said defenceman Ty Smith, "and get to chat with our teammates and hang out together and check out some animals. It was a pretty typical zoo, but big, though. It was pretty big."

It was the first day away from the rink for Team Canada since Christmas Eve. And the zoo seemed to be a hit with the team. Initially, the plan was to stay for only one hour, but the players requested the visit be extended to two hours.

"We wanted something where the guys could go outside and get some fresh air and have some laughs and a good time together and not think about the game or anything else, just a good time," said Tourigny. "We heard good references on the zoo so we went and the guys loved it."

The players returned to the ice on Saturday morning. It was Canada's first game-day skate of this process, even dating back to the selection camp scrimmages. The players seemed loose during the brief, 20-minute session.

"That's what we wanted," said Tourigny. "The game is tonight, we didn't want the players to be too stressed this morning. It was just a matter of feeling the puck, getting a good sweat and being ready for tonight."

The lines looked the same as the start of Thursday's game with Nolan Foote back beside Alexis Lafreniere and Barrett Hayton. Tourigny said the team is also comfortable with Dylan Cozens in that spot. The Sabres prospect replaced Foote after the early ejection on Thursday. Foote brings an incredible shot while Cozens is more adept at puck recovery so it will depend on the situations Team Canada faces.

After the quarterfinal win, head coach Dale Hunter was asked where he wanted his team to continue to grow and the London Knights bench boss cited chemistry.

"We can get to know each other even better," Hunter said. "We're trying to get to know each other, but with (Lafreniere) getting hurt and stuff, we're just trying to get the lines to gel even better."

That stuff Hunter mentioned is a suspension to Joe Veleno and the ejection of Foote one minute into the game against Slovakia.

"It's tough," Cozens admitted. "We've been mixing up the lines every single game. But we're all good players, we can all play with each other and we've been able to deal with that adversity and it shows the character we have."

---

The Canadian staff is anticipating a chess match against the Finns.

"They're really stingy defensively," Tourigny observed. "They play really well defensively. Their defencemen are really mobile and on the rush it will be tough to defend them. They reload quickly and have numbers through the neutral zone so we'll need to grind it out, get on the forecheck and get on the cycle and putting pucks on net with bodies. They have a good goaltender. We need to dig in. It will be a really tight game. I don’t think we'll have a lot of time and space out there and I don't think we'll give a lot of time and space."

These are the type of games where one mistake can be the difference. Just ask American Jack Drury whose third period penalty led to the only goal in Finland's quarterfinal win. Coping with the pressure of this moment is paramount. Team Canada assistant captain Ty Dellandrea calls this the biggest game of his life. But it's far from the only big game he's played. Dellandrea helped Canada win gold at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

What did he learn?

"It's just another hockey game," the Flint Thunderbirds centre said. "That Hlinka gold-medal game, there was a lot of pressure on it, you want to win gold and, just like here, we want to win today. We've all played a lot of games, a lot of high-pressure games, so you just have to not think and play a game. We know what to do so we just have to execute our plan."

Ten Canadians who beat the Czech Republic 4-1 in that Hlinka final will be in the line-up tonight, including Veleno, Kevin Bahl and Jared McIssac, who all scored in the championship game.

---

The most lopsided loss in Canada's World Juniors history.

An injury to Lafreniere.

A suspension to Veleno.

A goaltending carousel.

An anthem controversy.

Those situations are all tough to deal with on their own, but when they all happened at once it could've derailed Canada's hopes in Ostrava. Hayton was at the centre of it. The Canadian captain failed to remove his helmet during the Russian anthem on Dec. 28 infuriating his opponents and sparking outrage on social media.

"That's something, obviously, I felt very bad about, I still do," Hayton said. "But, at that point, you put out your apology, the Russians accepted it and I think we're past that. I don't think it was anything I had to worry about too much. I'm a tough guy on myself so I wanted to hold myself accountable for that."

With Lafreniere and Veleno out against Germany, Hayton was leaned on even more. And the Arizona Coyotes centre answered the bell logging 21:48 as Canada steadied the ship in a 4-1 win. He didn't score, but Hayton led the way.

"I saw a lot of responsibility," said Dellandrea, "and I think his character came out in that whole situation even though he didn't mean to stir the pot like that. You know, just the way he handled it and apologized and came back and had a strong game and didn’t let it affect him, that shows what type of guy he is. He's a down-to-earth and caring guy."

What did assistant coach Mitch Love see?

"What you expect from a captain and a guy who's been in this event before," the Saskatoon Blades bench boss said. "His leadership, his ability to drive us offensively right now has been key and that’s what you expect from a kid, who’s playing pro hockey right now. He understands what’s at stake here for our team and this country."

Against the Czechs and Slovaks, Hayton got back to his scoring ways. His five goals lead the team and is one off the tournament pace set by Sweden's Samuel Fagemo.

The pro experience is often cited as an important factor. What, specifically, did Hayton see in the NHL that helped him?

"You're putting me on the spot a little bit," the 19-year-old said with a grin. "I don't think there’s any one moment. The biggest thing with pros is​ there's nothing really that crazy. Everyone is just so consistent, everyone just constantly does the right thing. They know how to prepare themselves, they know how to carry themselves so I think it’s more a timeline. You see what makes them so good and why they're so good."

So, it's all about remaining calm?

"Yeah, absolutely," Hayton agreed, "you just see how levelheaded guys are."

---

Lassi Thomson played with Foote in Kelowna last season. What does he think of the Canadian winger's rocket of a release?

"Oh, oh, oh, he has a good shot," the Finnish defenceman said.

Can Thomson give any advice to his goalie, Justus Annunen, about how to deal with Foote?

"No," Thomson said with a smile, "just don't let him shoot."

Thomson and Foote have stayed in touch this season. Any recent messages?

"A little bit before the tournament," Thomson said. "He wants that I come back."

That isn't happening. Thomson believes the switch from Kelowna to Ilves Tampere in the Finnish league has helped accelerate his development. And after a sluggish start to the World Juniors, the Ottawa Senators prospect is feeling much more comfortable.

"I feel good now," he said. "Of course, I had a couple bad games, but now I feel great. That (quarterfinal) was a good game."

TSN senior hockey reporter Frank Seravalli has more on Foote's shot here.

---

Lines at Team Canada morning skate:

Lafreniere - Hayton - Foote

Foudy - Veleno - Cozens

McMichael - Dellandrea - Dudas

Byfield - Thomas - Lavoie

Mercer

Byram - Bernard-Docker

McIssac - Smith

Bahl - Addison

Drysdale

Hofer

Daws

Rodrigue