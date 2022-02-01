Twellman can argue Davies, David are the best players in CONCACAF

Canada has called up defender Zachary Brault-Guillard ahead of its World Cup qualifier in El Salvador.

The Canadian men will be without centre back Steven Vitoria, who picked up a second yellow card in Sunday's 2-0 win over the U.S., for the last of three games in the FIFA international window.

Samuel Piette limped out of last week's victory in Honduras and fellow midfielder Stephen Eustaquio missed both the Honduras and U.S. games in the international window after Portuguese reports he had tested positive for COVID.

Brault-Guillard left CF Montreal's pre-season camp in Florida to join the Canadian men in San Salvador.

The 23-year-old from Montreal has won five caps for Canada, making his debut in October 2018, against Dominica in a CONCACAF Nations League qualifying match.

The Canadian team was scheduled to fly to El Salvador on Tuesday.

